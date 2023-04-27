D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.82 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $659.82 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

