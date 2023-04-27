The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after buying an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,735,000 after purchasing an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL stock opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

