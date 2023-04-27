D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,377 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

