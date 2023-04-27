D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.