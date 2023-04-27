D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,776 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -157.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average is $124.84.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

