D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

HDV opened at $101.33 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

