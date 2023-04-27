Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $145.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

