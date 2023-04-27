iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $87.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

