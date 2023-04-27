D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,859 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Bunge by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BG opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $121.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
