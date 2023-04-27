D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $117.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.