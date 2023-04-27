D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 52,503 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 302,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 47,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $506.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.29.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

