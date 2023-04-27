UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stake Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 191.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PATH opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

