AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,581,000 after buying an additional 326,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.