D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

