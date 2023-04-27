D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

