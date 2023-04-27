D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 742 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

