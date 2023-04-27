Peter Anevski Sells 8,370 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $293,033.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,499.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.