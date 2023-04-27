Insider Buying: Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Purchases $86,940.00 in Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,218.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MBWM opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 68.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 296,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

