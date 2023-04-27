Jacob Chacko Sells 5,000 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $662.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.50. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.