Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) CEO Martin H. Resch Purchases 1,166 Shares

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $619,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

