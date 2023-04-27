Insider Selling: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Sells $61,800.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enovix Trading Down 1.3 %
ENVX opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enovix
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.