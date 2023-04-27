Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.