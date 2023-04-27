Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires 4,123 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $46,095.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.61.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Stories

