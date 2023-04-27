Ryan Blake Buys 4,732 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) COO Ryan Blake acquired 4,732 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Blake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Ryan Blake purchased 1,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $13,490.00.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $194.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.61. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 52,393 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Further Reading

