John Militello Sells 2,342 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.
