John Militello Sells 2,342 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

