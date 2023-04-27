David Francis Carroll Sells 1,829 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

