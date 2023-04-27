Keith Westby Sells 1,218 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74.

On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

IVERIC bio stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. B. Riley boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

