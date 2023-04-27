StockNews.com Lowers Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Tejon Ranch Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tejon Ranch

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

