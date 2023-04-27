Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.49. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Marin Software Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.