Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.49. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

