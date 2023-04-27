e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $97.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,135 shares of company stock worth $20,431,233. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

