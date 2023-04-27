StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Down 9.7 %
CPHI stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
China Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.