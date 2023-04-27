Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,721 shares of company stock worth $8,050,918 over the last 90 days. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

