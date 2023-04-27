OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.15.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.