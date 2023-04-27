Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.25.

NYSE LH opened at $221.75 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.26.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

