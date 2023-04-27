3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MMM opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.09. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

