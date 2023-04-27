MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Lowered to $522.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $567.22.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $458.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.75. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 90.43%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

