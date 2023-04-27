Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.25.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $221.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.26.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

