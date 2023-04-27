Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.88.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

