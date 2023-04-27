BMO Capital Markets Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 240.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 749,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 529,488 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 822.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 81,809 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 119,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.9% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

