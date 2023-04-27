Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $118.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

