General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.20.
General Electric Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3,207.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.
Institutional Trading of General Electric
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric
General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.
