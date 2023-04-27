Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 280,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,158,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.