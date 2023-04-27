McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $305.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.