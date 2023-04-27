Needham & Company LLC Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

TRU stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after acquiring an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after acquiring an additional 444,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after acquiring an additional 973,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

