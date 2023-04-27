Barclays Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $105.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $902,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

