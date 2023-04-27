Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.97.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

