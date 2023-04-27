General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.