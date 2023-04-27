Mizuho Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $37.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.88.

General Motors Trading Down 2.1 %

GM opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

