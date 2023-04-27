Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.08.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.