The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $128,144.70 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

